DeMaurice Smith: Thursday night games not a big issue for players

Thursday night football has worked its way back into the news this week thanks to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s assertion that games played on that night are of a higher quality than those played on Sundays and Mondays.
He wasn’t the only one talking about Thursday night games this week. In an interview with the Washington Post that took place before Goodell’s comments, Smith said that the idea that all players hated Thursday night games wasn’t true. He said he thinks there’s a 50-50 split among players when it comes to their feelings about the games and that the issue is rarely raised in meetings involving player reps.
“How many rep meetings have we had where Thursday night games were a big issue? Not that much … I’m not being coy,” Smith said. “But when somebody asks me what should happen with Thursday night games, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it because I don’t get a vote. If Thursday night games are a big issue for our reps, they’ll bring it up. If they want to vote on a resolution to do something with Thursday night games — play them, not play them, engage the league about them — that’s what we do.
While the quality comment hasn’t been met with much support from the general public, another of Goodell’s comments was met with agreement by Smith. Goodell said there’s no indication that injuries go up on Thursday nights, something Smith agreed with while pointing out that he thinks the difference between games played on grass and artificial turf is overlooked.
“There is a statistical significant difference between injuries that occur on grass and injuries that occur on artificial turf,” Smith said. “And nobody’s talking about that. I mean, we’ve said that now for almost two years. I’ve heard far more about Thursday night than I’ve heard about the statistically significant difference between injuries that occur on grass and occur on artificial turf. And that, to me, is going to be a bigger — a big — issue at [the] rep meeting this year.”
There’s no sign that Thursday night games are going anywhere, but they could be played on uniform surfaces in the future if the issue is raised as Smith expects this year.
Sounds like everyone is good with it, except for the fans.
I guess that means you can discontinue reporting on the ratings, as it doesn’t matter.
If they are not a big issue, why is it that every single player when asked if they would like to abolish Thursday night games answer that they would?
Why is it that every single player admits that they don’t feel “half-way normal” until Wednesday?
DeMaurice like the players know that if Thursday night games are abolished, then the NFL will want more regular season games. This is what collective bargaining is about, the give and take.
If Roger and the suits at 345 were really concerned about the players, they would eradicate the Thursday night fiascoes and leave the season as it is!
This part of his quote sums up Smith perfectly’I don’t spend a lot of time thinking’ .
Thats what you say…and there are 53 players on game day rosters of 32 teams which translates to 1,696 players saying something entirely different …..not including the coaching staffs of these 32 teams against it as well for a multitude of reasons….your bat crazy Smith
Shouldn’t he be keeping his cards close to his vest for negotiating power? Isn’t that his job?
Way to take a bargaining chip off the table. Good job!
Only way to make Thursday Night games of higher quality is: 1-stop the divisional rivalry thing, since too many divisional opponents are low quality, 2-don’t let NBC grab all the top-notch games on it’s “Football Night in America” series (such as Packers vs. Seahawks or Patriots vs. Steelers, and other games between perennial playoff teams), 3-don’t like seeing bad teams all the time? Then stop rigging the system, that is, stop allowing bad teams to continue to be bad. Soccer has a very good system in place–create a Premier League/lower league set up where teams can get relegated or promoted. That way, teams that continue to be bad will be forced to make the changes they have to make (yes, I know, some owners just suck–but if Stephen Ross can finally figure this one out!…)
I like the Thursday night games, myself. They usually aren’t headliner games, and I wouldn’t be watching these on Sundays anyways – unless my team is playing. Not that difficult to change channels. Another option, which is good.
Do not take away the annual Thursday night Titans-Jaguars game, its must see TV!
The fact that all players would prefer not to play the Thursday games does NOT mean that it’s high on their list of demands or priorities. If you asked them, they’d all prefer to play 12 games instead of 16 and still get paid the same, but they’re not demanding that, either.
It might not mean anything to the players (which I think is BS), but it means a lot to the fans because the games suck.
As fans and ticket buyers, the game we see on Thursday nights is, by necessity, a stripped down version in terms of preparation, game planning and player availability. In other words we don’t get to see the teams at their best.
Why are we asked to pay “full price” when we aren’t getting full value.
Fire Smith
Fire Goodell
EZ for him to write it off, he aint playing.
Sure bites for season ticket holders, or as the NFL sees us, those little pebbles in our tire treads.
DeMaurice Smith: Thursday night games not a big issue for players…of course I believe you…what’s the line in Casablanca: Gestapo spank…
Yes, they are … for FANTASY players! I hate dealing with lineups and inactives for a game that starts at 02:30 local time. At least it’s mostly crappy teams playing on thursdays…
That’ll lose him re-election.