Dez Bryant: Things can only get better for Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 7:33 AM EST

The Cowboys are more than a week removed from the loss to the Packers that ended their season and the lack of a Super Bowl appearance means that their players are free to take part in the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week.

Two of those players talked about that loss and what the future holds for the Cowboys on Wednesday. Quarterback Dak Prescott said, via ESPN.com, that he will “never be over that loss” and that it has added “fuel to the fire” for next season.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant was spending less time looking back and more time looking forward to more seasons with Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“You’ve got to look forward to next year,” Bryant said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We have a great opportunity to do something special. You see what those rookies did. Not only Dak and Zeke, but [cornerback] Anthony Brown and a couple other guys. We’ve got something bright. We’ve got something very special in the future. We built something that can last. It can only get better.”

There’s enough history of teams failing to build on their promise from one year to the next to know that there is more than one way for things to go for Dallas. One way to protect against a drop in the standings would be to upgrade the defense so that any backward step by the offense isn’t a fatal blow to Dallas’ playoff chances.