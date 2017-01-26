Dolphins expected to prioritize re-signing Kenny Stills, Andre Branch

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 11:32 AM EST

After the Dolphins lost to the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, wide receiver Kenny Stills said that he wants to re-sign with the team because he believes they are building something special.

The feeling appears to be mutual. General Manager Chris Grier said at the Senior Bowl that it is “important for us” to retain Stills, who had 42 catches for 726 yards and nine touchdowns while starting all 16 games in 2016. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are expected to meet with Stills’ agents in Mobile to get the ball rolling on negotiations.

Contract talks are also expected to start with defensive end Andre Branch, who Salguero reports is also a priority for the Dolphins. Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum didn’t specifically talk about either player, but said the Dolphins are “going to prioritize” keeping their own guys.

“We want to keep our own,” Tannenbaum said. “We’re never going to bat a thousand. The system just is not set up for it. We’ve been able to extend some players before I started — some like Mike Pouncey or Ryan Tannehill we were able to do — but candidly, you can’t keep them all. We understand that and acknowledge that.”

The early conversations may lead to a realization that the players have a very different idea about their next contract. That could lead the Dolphins to let Stills, Branch and other free agents hit the open market in hopes that they’ll find their way back to Miami after seeing what the rest of the league is willing to pay.