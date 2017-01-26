Goodell: NFL “disappointed” by Chargers move

The NFL gave the Chargers the green light to move to L.A. more than a year ago. The NFL’s Commissioner nevertheless isn’t thrilled it came to that.
Appearing on Colin Cowherd’s show (and when not offering #alternativefacts about short-week football), Goodell admitted that the league is “disappointed” that the Chargers are moving. He added that the league “did some unprecedented things to try to keep the Charger in San Diego.”
He wasn’t asked to identify the “unprecedented things” the NFL tried to do. As one league source explained it to PFT, the options definitely included Rams owner Stan Kroenke writing a very large check (possibly over a series of years) to help the Chargers build a stadium in San Diego and to keep L.A. a one-team town.
Even with that added contribution, there wouldn’t have been enough to bridge the gap because taxpayer money was not readily available. That continues to be the main reason for the failure to get a stadium built in San Diego.
It’s a reason that Goodell didn’t expressly articulate when speaking to Cowherd, and it’s a reason that rarely is expressly articulated by anyone connected to the NFL. But that’s ultimately why the Chargers left, and if taxpayer funds would have been available, the deal would have gotten done — quite possibly with Kroenke paying for part of the new San Diego stadium in order to avoid sharing his stadium and his market with a second team.
This jackoff needs to shut up and fast.
hey: you approved it, dumbass.
That’s interesting. Everybody I know is disappointed by Roger Goodell.
I admire Divorce Guy’s scheme of blowing all his money on football tickets before the ex gets it.
The Chargers are probably best off in . . . . . St Louis, which would be a natural rival in the AFC West with Kansas City. They would be smart to work out a deal similar to the one the Rams declined.
Its going to be a disaster in LA for both those poorly run teams.
It will be well deserved and 10 years from now both those teams will be moving elsewhere.
I hate these obviously rehearsed staged interviews.
I have no idea why they couldn’t build a cheaper stadium so they did not have to use $350 million of taxpayer money.
Maybe there was someone who could’ve stopped this from happen—–
Wait.
Dean Spanos is the worst owner in sports now that Donald sterling sold his team
Goodell dont give a rats behind about San Diego………….
so he approved it and encouraged it, but is now disappointed in it. makes perfect sense. (sarcasm)
What’s the point in moving anyway.
Kroenke is making more money now with the Chargers potentially sharing his stadium than if the Rams were the only show in town. So the spin that he would have written a “very large check” to help build a stadium in SD doesn’t quite make sense.
The money he will make from the Chargers will far exceed the “very large check” he would have cut to build a stadium in SD…
So Schefter wasn’t that wrong, apparently. Right? Maybe you shouldn’t have mocked him with your sarcasm on tons and pounds, after all.
It was obvious from the start that the league messed up badly with this. Building a stadium in SD would have meant a Super Bowl every 4-5 years in a top 3 location in the country, with obvious benefits for the league. Instead, in order to please Kroenke last year and keep the Raiders far from LA, they also had to keep that Spanos weasel happy, thinking that he would never move if the league tried “unprecedented things” to have him stay put. Now that the situation is irreversibly compromised, they can only pray that Spanos hit the jackpot and finds someone willing to fork the money that the franchise is “supposed” to value after relocation, and that this someone is also rich and smart enough to bring it back to San Diego. It will take years, but I don’t see how else the league and the Chargers franchise can fix the mess they created.
“The unprecedented steps? Oh, sure, I questioned his decision – I asked Dean if he could milk anywhere near as much taxpayer’s juice and ad revenue through San Diego as he could through LA. And he said no.”
How about Raiders to San Diego. There is certainly enough trash to make the drive down from LA!
The only real solution? Build a stadium in Orange County, right next to Angels Stadium. Not LA, not SD. You aren’t going to build a fanbase in LA but if you give OC their own team? You have a shot.