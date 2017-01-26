Gregg Williams praises Jamie Collins, expects Browns to be busy in free agency

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 26, 2017, 7:54 PM EST

New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has high praise for linebacker Jamie Collins, who signed a new deal with the team this week, and thinks the team will be “aggressive” in adding pieces when free agency opens in March.

Williams and the Browns staff are coaching in this week’s Senior Bowl, and in an interview with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Williams said Collins is a special talent and an important piece.

“The players want to see that we get it as an organization, as a staff, as a personnel department keeping the best guys,” Williams said. “Unless there are problems off the field, why don’t you work hard to keep your own guys? This is a great message to the locker room. Guys respect Jamie.

“I’m a better coach when I have players like that. He may be one of the better players I’ve had a chance to coach for a long time. I can’t wait to get a chance to coach him. I’m so excited about signing him.”

The Browns acquired Collins in a trade with the Patriots just before last season’s trade deadline, and having him signed six weeks before free agency opens is a sign the Browns prioritized keeping him. Thursday, Williams said he expects that to be just the first of a bunch of moves the Browns make in an effort to improve. They also hold the No. 1 pick and No. 12 pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

“One of the things [Browns owner] Jimmy Haslam and [head coach] Hue Jackson and I talked about when we sat and talked about this going into this venture together is we were going to be aggressive not only in scheme but in personnel too,” Williams said. “We have to do a good job in everything from coaching to playing to acquiring personnel and I’d be shocked if we weren’t aggressive in doing that.

“I’ve been very impressed with some of the people doing the evaluations too. We’ll get into that. I really haven’t had much time to get into that so far but we’ll get into that over the next couple of weeks.”