Is Roethlisberger sending the Steelers a message?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2017, 9:26 PM EST

At a time when it’s fair to wonder whether the Steelers were sending a message to receiver Antonio Brown via leaks to NFL Network, it’s fair to wonder whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is sending a message to the Steelers with his retirement musings.

Peter King of TheMMQB.com visited Thursday’s PFT Live to discuss the efforts to read the tea leaves as to both players, and he believes Ben is trying to let the Steelers know that he wants to see improvement in the offense and that, if he doesn’t, he’ll eventually walk. Neither King nor I believe Ben is going to retire now (he’d owe the team $18.6 million in signing bonus money), but maybe he doesn’t play as long as he otherwise would if things don’t improve in the final few years of his career.

The Steelers should take this seriously, both as it relates to trying to keep their most important player happy and as it relates to preparing for life without him. They need to start scouring the draft now for the next franchise quarterback, which is far easier said than done.

It doesn’t get much easier to hear everything Peter King had to say, including his views on short-week football, why he’s waiting as long as possible to pick a winner in Super Bowl LI, the over/under on the length of the upcoming Hall of Fame selection meeting, and his thoughts on being a grandpa for the first time.