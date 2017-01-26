Is Thursday night football better?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2017, 5:53 AM EST

Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday that football on Thursday nights has better quality than football on other days of the week.

For this specific Thursday, the PFT Live question of the day is based directly and specifically on Goodell’s contention.

Is Thursday football better?

Answer the special Twitter-based question of the day (our on-site poll feature isn’t working for some reason), add a comment, and then tune in for the show at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and the simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Guests include Jamie Dukes and Peter King.