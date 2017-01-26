Jadeveon Clowney had minor knee surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

The only minor surgery is the one that is performed on someone else.

Or in the case of Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, on the other knee.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Clowney withdrew from the Pro Bowl to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

That’s not the one he had microfracture on during his rookie year, so it’s perhaps not a reason to panic.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft delivered on his potential this season, emerging as a star in the absence of the injured J.J. Watt. In moving from outside linebacker to defensive end, he proved he’s more than just an athletic pass-rusher, as his two-way play helped the Texans lead the league in total defense.