Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 1:51 PM EST

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is getting closer to filling his staff.

The Jaguars announced they are hiring former Jets outside linebackers coach Mark Collins to coach their linebackers.

Collins has been with the Jets the past two seasons, and worked five years for the Falcons prior to that, coaching defensive line and linebackers.

He replaces Robert Saleh, who was let go as they kept coordinator Todd Wash but cleaned out most of the existing defensive staff.