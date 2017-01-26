 Skip to content

Justin Tucker hits a 75-yard field goal in Pro Bowl practice

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 7:08 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 1: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a first quarter touchdown during a game against the San Diego Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images) Getty Images

Justin Tucker has proven consistently over the years he’s good from long range.

Yesterday at Pro Bowl practice (where it smells like updog), he showed what kind of range he actually has.

Via ESPN, the Ravens kicker posted video on Twitter of himself hitting a 75-yard field goal, which even though it was off a tee and with a bit of a tailwind and against no rush was still very impressive.

The league record for longest field goal is 64 yards, while Tucker’s career long is 61. But he hit a 69-yarder in training camp last year, and has said he could hit from 84 yards in perfect conditions.

He hit 10 kicks from 50 yards or longer last season, tying another NFL record.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Justin Tucker hits a 75-yard field goal in Pro Bowl practice”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!