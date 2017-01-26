Kirk Cousins: I’d probably handle franchise tag same way as last year

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is doing the contract dance again this offseason and there’s a chance that things could play out the same way that they did last year.
The Redskins have the option of using the franchise tag for the second straight year, which helps explain why Cousins said he’d like to return “if the decision-makers let that happen” this week. Cousins, who signed the tag quickly in 2016, would have his own decision to make about what to do with the tag — sign it or leave it unsigned to try for a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline to sign one — and said Thursday that he’d likely wind up doing the same thing he did last year.
“We will cross that bridge when we come to it, but I would probably do what I did last year,” Cousins said on ESPN. “I will sign it and play with it. I’m not afraid.”
Redskins team president Bruce Allen said, via CSNMidAtlantic.com, that the team’s “goal is to get long-term” certainty on Cousins’ future, but Cousins doesn’t seem overly worried about that. The tag would come with a salary of just under $24 million to go with the nearly $20 million he made in 2016, which mitigates the lack of a long-term deal because, per Cousins, it is “hard to have a lack of security at that point.”
I think the Redskins hoped that the QB market would settle down in 2017 and regardless of what happened in 2016 the market would shift back in their favor. Cousins had another good year and the market favors him even more this year. Though they’ll try to pretend they have other options, they don’t. They have the cap space for a long term deal and need to make it happen because there is no one else out there for them!