Mike McCarthy dubs Green Bay season a success

A self-described highly-successful NFL coach has described his team’s recently-completed season as highly successful.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who engaged during the season in an unusual display of immodesty in the face of passive-aggressive criticisms from his starting quarterback, was immodest about his and his team’s achievements in 2016 during his end-of-season press conference.
“We reached a very high level of success this year,” McCarthy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I would say our team clearly had a successful season, without a doubt. I don’t know why we’re even questioning that.”
We’re questioning that because, despite an incredibly impressive run of eight straight wins to end the regular season and to start the postseason, losing six of 10 to begin the year made it much harder to return to the Super Bowl. If they’d played well all year, they would have had more home games in the playoffs — and they possibly would still be playing.
The same thing happened last year. The Packers started 6-0 but then fell apart, losing three in a row, four of five, and ultimately going 4-6 over the final 10 games of the regular season.
So which team is the real Packers team, and why can’t they, given the presence on the roster of one of the all-time great quarterbacks, put a full season of great football together? Dubbing the 2016 season a “success” and moving on tends to prevent that question from being fully explored. If not getting to the Super Bowl is good enough this year, it’s good enough next year, it’s good enough every year.
The subtle brilliance is that, coupled with an ownership structure that lacks a single owner who can roll out of bed on any given Black Monday and decide to find a new coach, it also keeps McCarthy gainfully employed.
I’m not saying he should be fired (God forbid, I’ve already stumbled drunkenly down that dark alley once this year). But I am saying this: McCarthy arrived in 2006 with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers on the depth chart, and McCarthy has taken the Packers to one Super Bowl in 11 years.
Would other coaches have had more success given the presence of Favre and Rodgers? We’ll never know about the past. And if two straight years with 4-6 stretches add up to a seasons that are good enough to continue the relationship, we’ll never know about the future, either.
The most overrated coach in the league by far.
It’s all relative. Lions have a successful season just making the playoffs. But when you have Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest QB’s to every play, THE greatest playing today in my opinion, anything less than a Championship is a disappointment
Unless the Pats win the SB I somehow believe BB will not see the season as a “Success”…..
See the difference?
Eli Manning – 2
Aaron Rodgers – 1
Then he finished the last bit of his 3rd banana split, slapped his hand down on the table and yelled “Next!”
a legend in his own mind
The winow is closing, missed opportunity again this year.
They made it to the NFC Championship game before their defense forgot how to catch INTs and Rodgers started reading his own press about the wisdom of first half desperation heaves into triple coverage. So yes it was a success by most teams’ standards, but it also effectively wasted a prime year in Rodgers’ career due to sloppy coaching.
Only spoiled fans would whine about firing everyone because “WE” are “wasting Rodgers’ career!!”. It’s not easy staying so good for so long.
Also, thinking the Packers will suck once Rodgers is gone is foolish.
Why would anyone question not reaching the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers each year? He is a “highly successful” coach after all – with excellent game management!
I’m sure packer fans will be on here ripping and trashing McCarthy for bragging about participation awards.
Right packer fans??
“But I am saying this: McCarthy arrived in 2006 with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers on the depth chart, and McCarthy has taken the Packers to one Super Bowl in 11 years.”
Any real football fan knows it takes more than just a good/great quarterback to get to or win a SuperBowl. Dan Marino is a great example.
Now I see where pack fans get their loser mentality.
From an Atlanta fan let me just say: had we not won last Sunday, I would have still objectively concluded that we had finished a “successful” season… So, I’ll be fair and agree with McCarthy. If you get that far in the playoffs, its hard to say that your season was a dud.
One last question for the haters. How many Super Bowls and World Championships have YOU won? See you (and beat you) again next year.
Spoken by a true Vikings fan. By the way, How did their season turn out this year?
in that little picture, yes I would date kapernicks mom
Salty balls. When was the vikes last game?
Dub is over rated.
well for 31 teams this year is a failure, Donny definition this season wasn’t success
It’s pretty simple to me: the Packers are one of two teams that went to the NFC Championship game.
To question that is lacking perspective.
Love ’em, or hate ’em- they were one of the final four teams. Not bad. Some teams hang banners for less.
watching erin rodgers implode was great.
The season was successful because the team came together at a time most would crumble. We were decimated with injuries but kept battling. As a fan it was great to watch the run we went on. Looking forward to next season.
Go Pack!
Mike McCarthy will say anything to keep his job. Including reminded about his past and how it means he is a success today.
McCarthy is admitting to what everyone already knows. With Rodgers’ supporting cast it is considered a success just to make the playoffs and win a game.
any time you can finish better then the Vikings…its a successful season
Successful does not equal satisfied, does not equal achieved all goals. Mike, you sound like some of our over zealous Packer fans. Most fan bases would *kill* to be in the playoff every year.
He’s a very arrogant guy but I guess you need to have some arrogance to be a head coach. I would like to see how he’d do without having the benefit of having two all time greats at QB. I’m not taking anything away from him, but I’m sure that makes one inherently better as a coach. Just sayin’.
Mike, please stop trolling our beloved Packers. We reached the conference championship and won our division. By any reasonable standard that is success. There’s a reason 28 teams are picking before us in the draft. Please just let us enjoy our team in peace and stop trying to cause unnecessary stress