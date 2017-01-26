Mike McCarthy dubs Green Bay season a success

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2017, 2:37 PM EST

A self-described highly-successful NFL coach has described his team’s recently-completed season as highly successful.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who engaged during the season in an unusual display of immodesty in the face of passive-aggressive criticisms from his starting quarterback, was immodest about his and his team’s achievements in 2016 during his end-of-season press conference.

“We reached a very high level of success this year,” McCarthy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I would say our team clearly had a successful season, without a doubt. I don’t know why we’re even questioning that.”

We’re questioning that because, despite an incredibly impressive run of eight straight wins to end the regular season and to start the postseason, losing six of 10 to begin the year made it much harder to return to the Super Bowl. If they’d played well all year, they would have had more home games in the playoffs — and they possibly would still be playing.

The same thing happened last year. The Packers started 6-0 but then fell apart, losing three in a row, four of five, and ultimately going 4-6 over the final 10 games of the regular season.

So which team is the real Packers team, and why can’t they, given the presence on the roster of one of the all-time great quarterbacks, put a full season of great football together? Dubbing the 2016 season a “success” and moving on tends to prevent that question from being fully explored. If not getting to the Super Bowl is good enough this year, it’s good enough next year, it’s good enough every year.

The subtle brilliance is that, coupled with an ownership structure that lacks a single owner who can roll out of bed on any given Black Monday and decide to find a new coach, it also keeps McCarthy gainfully employed.

I’m not saying he should be fired (God forbid, I’ve already stumbled drunkenly down that dark alley once this year). But I am saying this: McCarthy arrived in 2006 with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers on the depth chart, and McCarthy has taken the Packers to one Super Bowl in 11 years.

Would other coaches have had more success given the presence of Favre and Rodgers? We’ll never know about the past. And if two straight years with 4-6 stretches add up to a seasons that are good enough to continue the relationship, we’ll never know about the future, either.