Mike Zimmer thinks offensive changes are “kind of refreshing”

The Vikings have turned their offensive coaching staff over, and Mike Zimmer seems excited about it.
While they’re only a season removed from a playoff run (and a missed field goal away from advancing), the Vikings shuffled the deck.
After Norv Turner resigned midseason, they made Pat Shurmur the interim and then gave him the job full time, got rid of Norv’s son Scott turner the quarterbacks coach, and brought in two new assistants, tight ends coach Clancy Barone and running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and moved Kevin Stefanski to quarterbacks.
“I think Pat did a great job coming in under difficult circumstances,” Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Pat and I have a good relationship; we’re able to communicate very easily. Pat is very open to suggestions to ideas, you know, he’s not one of those guys who kind of knows everything. It’s been good and obviously the relationship with Sam [Bradford] and Pat has been good as well. . . .
“We’ve been doing a lot of things with the offense, sitting and going through the cutups in the mornings and I sit and go through the cutups with the defense in the afternoons. And so we’re just starting at the beginning process, but you know it’s kind of refreshing to be with almost a new system now.”
Of course, they’ve ranked 27th, 29th and 28th in total offense during his three seasons in charge, so some degree of change was warranted.
And considering the possibility of further personnel upheaval this offseason (specifically the uncertainty about running back Adrian Peterson), the theme of change figures to continue for the Vikings.
Translation: “We have no idea what we’re doing.”
As a Vikings fan, I would find winning a Superbowl refreshing.
No need to throw Uncle Norv under the bus. He was doing pretty good during the win streak, not sure Shurmur is much of an upgrade. Of course, until they upgrade the OL, QB, RB, and maybe WR or two (sheesh – a bit of work to do), not sure the OC matters all that much.
Now do Vike fans understand why it took so long for him to get a head coaching position?
carpalboss says:
Jan 26, 2017 10:32 AM
Start with winning a playoff game sometime. SKOLOLOL!!!
After green bays NFL record 9th NFC championship loss the north will be easy to take next year!
“Of course, they’ve ranked 27th, 29th and 28th in total offense during his three seasons in charge, so some degree of change was warranted.”
Saying that, they’ve ranked 6th, 5th, and 11th in total defense during his three seasons in charge, so some degree of credit is due as well…
The more he talks the more he proves he’s not all there
Continuity on offense is really important, and has there ever been a team with less continuity on offense than the 2016 Vikings?
Starting QB out for the season a week before the games start.
New starting QB added and has to learn the offense from scratch.
RB around whom you built the offense out for the season in Week 2.
Offensive Coordinator resigns after Week 7.
Started seven different offensive line combinations. Lost four starting offensive tackles to injury.
Now they need to cut Peterson so they can create an offensive identity that doesn’t change depending on if he’s in the game, get an offensive line that can stay healthy and learn to play together, and get a good offseason of work in with Bradford and Shurmur. They can’t help but improve dramatically if they make those things happen.
They need to change something on offense.
You can’t much worse than what’s been done over the last three years.
electricboogalo says:
I’m still basking in the after-glow of that epic Green Bay game.
Carl Gerbschmidt says:
Jan 26, 2017 10:35 AM
Where’s your #HeadedToHouston?
Did you leave it in Atlanta?