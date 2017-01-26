New Jets DB coach thinks Darrelle Revis can make smooth transition to safety

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 8:58 AM EST

As a fitful season for cornerback Darrelle Revis unfolded, there was discussion inside and outside the Jets organization about the possibility of moving the veteran to safety.

It’s something we’ve seen plenty of other aging corners do late in their careers to extend their time as an effective NFL player and it’s something that Revis said he’s open to doing heading into next season. Dennard Wilson, who was hired as the Jets’ defensive backs coach last week, thinks Revis would make a smooth transition to a new position.

“Darrelle is a guy that has a lot of football intelligence,” Wilson said, via NJ.com. “I wouldn’t think it wouldn’t be a problem for him to pick it up.”

Revis’ ability to make the switch to safety is a question that may be asked this offseason. Where he will be playing while potentially making a change is one that’s going to get answered first, however. The Jets can clear $9 million in salary cap room if they part ways with Revis before the second day of the new league year and current cap projections show them in serious need of such space.

Revis would still account for $6 million in dead money under that scenario, however, so the Jets may try to find a salary that saves them some money while still keeping Revis on board in hopes that 2017 brings better results. Revis hasn’t said whether he’d take a pay cut to stay with the Jets, but we’ll probably get a clearer idea about that possibility in the coming weeks.