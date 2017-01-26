 Skip to content

New Jets DB coach thinks Darrelle Revis can make smooth transition to safety

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 8:58 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Getty Images

As a fitful season for cornerback Darrelle Revis unfolded, there was discussion inside and outside the Jets organization about the possibility of moving the veteran to safety.

It’s something we’ve seen plenty of other aging corners do late in their careers to extend their time as an effective NFL player and it’s something that Revis said he’s open to doing heading into next season. Dennard Wilson, who was hired as the Jets’ defensive backs coach last week, thinks Revis would make a smooth transition to a new position.

“Darrelle is a guy that has a lot of football intelligence,” Wilson said, via NJ.com. “I wouldn’t think it wouldn’t be a problem for him to pick it up.”

Revis’ ability to make the switch to safety is a question that may be asked this offseason. Where he will be playing while potentially making a change is one that’s going to get answered first, however. The Jets can clear $9 million in salary cap room if they part ways with Revis before the second day of the new league year and current cap projections show them in serious need of such space.

Revis would still account for $6 million in dead money under that scenario, however, so the Jets may try to find a salary that saves them some money while still keeping Revis on board in hopes that 2017 brings better results. Revis hasn’t said whether he’d take a pay cut to stay with the Jets, but we’ll probably get a clearer idea about that possibility in the coming weeks.

8 Responses to “New Jets DB coach thinks Darrelle Revis can make smooth transition to safety”
  1. churchofthehoody says: Jan 26, 2017 9:01 AM

    I dont think anyone questions Revis’ football IQ, the problem is a safety has to want to hit people… that’s never been Revis’ MO

  2. magnumpimustache says: Jan 26, 2017 9:01 AM

    No one is scared of Revis or Sherman.

  3. dawiz2008 says: Jan 26, 2017 9:01 AM

    If they’re smart cut him now. He’s only playing for the money; his heart for the game been gone. Plus he’s highly overrated and hasn’t produced like a number 1 since he first left the Jets.

  4. xxsweepthelegxx says: Jan 26, 2017 9:02 AM

    Revis and payCUT in the same sentence? Not gonna happen

  5. jwcarlson says: Jan 26, 2017 9:05 AM

    He’d play defensive tackle for an extra six bucks.

  6. AngryHumanoid says: Jan 26, 2017 9:20 AM

    He won’t take a cut, period.

  7. ajg314 says: Jan 26, 2017 9:21 AM

    Revis is going to get $6 million regardless of what he or the Jets do. So the Jets will likely cut him and attempt to resign him for that $6 million. If he refuses, then he’ll be gone. Why would the Jets pay him $1 more than they have to? Let him go home or go somewhere else.

  8. carloswlassiter says: Jan 26, 2017 9:26 AM

    Did you watch him play last year? Seems to have no interest in making contact with any offensive players, let alone helping a team win games.

