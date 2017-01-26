Penalties, completion percentage irrelevant to quality

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

The goofy notion that Thursday night football is somehow better than football played on other days sprung from a single premise, as articulated by Colin Cowherd during his interview of Commissioner Roger Goodell: Thursday night games have fewer penalties and higher completion percentages.

For starters, penalty rates and completion percentages are hardly the definitive metrics for determining the overall quality of a football game. Whether or not a given football game is “good” depends on many things, with the ultimate attractions being lead changes, splash plays, big hits, dramatic moments, and an outcome determined as late as possible in the contest.

The bigger problem with these two hand-picked factors, which supposedly were the product of show research but which more likely were handed to the host by someone who works at 345 Park Avenue, come from what reduced penalties and increased completions actually mean. As one league source with extensive experience studying football games played on every day of the week explained it to PFT, reduced penalties and increased completions are the signs of a blowout.

In blowouts, the defense of the team on the right side of the margin plays a lot of loose, zone coverage. The team that’s trailing consequently gets plenty of “garbage completions” that pad stats.

The team with the lead throws fewer passes, in order to keep the clock running. When they do throw, the passes are more likely to be short and controlled, which pushes the completion rates even higher.

Penalties also decline because the officials become less inclined to bog down a game that no longer is in doubt.

So whoever cooked up a hot take based on those ingredients needs to cram the thing into the garbage disposal, quickly. As more and more people get a whiff and/or a taste of it, more and more people will question the sanity of the chefs.