Ravens stay in-house to fill spots on staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 26, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

The Ravens are staying in-house for a new quarterbacks coach, the Baltimore Sun reported Thursday.

Craig Ver Steeg will be the team’s new quarterbacks coach. He has spent the last nine years with the team as senior offensive assistant and has worked with quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs.

Marty Mornhinweg held that role for the last two seasons but was promoted to offensive coordinator when Marc Trestman was fired last October.

Also, Chris Hewitt gets a promotion to secondary coach following the departure of Leslie Frazier, who became the defensive coordinator in Buffalo. Hewitt has spent the last three years with the team.

Mike MacDonald, who had been a defensive assistant, will be assistant secondary coach. Drew Wilkins will move from defensive assistant to assistant defensive line coach.