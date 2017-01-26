 Skip to content

Report: Tyrone Crawford undergoes shoulder surgery

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 26, 2017, 5:37 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (98) celebrates after a tackle against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford had shoulder surgery Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

It’s the second straight year Crawford has needed offseason shoulder surgery, though this procedure was on his left shoulder. He had a torn right rotator cuff repaired last year.

The left shoulder injury forced Crawford to miss the final two regular season games, and he played as a backup in the Cowboys’ divisional playoff loss. Crawford had 4.5 sacks in 14 games in 2016 while playing both defensive end and defensive tackle. He led the team in quarterback pressures.

A third-round pick in 2012, Crawford missed his entire second season due to injury but has been a starter for each of the last three seasons. The Cowboys signed him to a five-year extension in 2015.

