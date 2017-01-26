Seahawks assistant coach Rocky Seto leaving team to join ministry

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 26, 2017, 12:19 AM EST

One of Pete Carroll’s top assistant coaches is leaving the Seahawks to pursue a career as a minister.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Rocky Seto, who has served as Seattle’s assistant head coach for defense the last two seasons, is leaving the team to join the ministry.

Seto has been with Carroll for the last 15 years dating back to their time together at USC. He followed Carroll to Seattle in 2010 and has had four different roles on the coaching staff. He first joined the coaching staff as a quality control coach in 2010, moved to assistant defensive backs coach in 2011, became defensive passing game coordinator the next three seasons.

His final promotion came after Kris Richard was promoted to defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn’s departure to take the Atlanta Falcons head coaching join after Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks hired Clint Hurtt as a defensive line coach last week, which keeps the number of defensive coaches on Seattle’s staff the same following Seto’s departure.