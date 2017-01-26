Shocker: Money drives NFL, NFLPA views on Thursday night football

Stripping away any and all facts, alternative facts, rhetoric, and rationalizations about Thursday night football, the series will continue for one reason and one reason only: It generates a ton of extra money for the league.
The mere act of removing one game from the cluster of Sunday contests and broadcasting it on a stand alone basis three nights earlier is worth, in the estimation of the NFL Players Association, $1 billion dollars or more. Absent a mechanism for replacing that revenue, roughly half of which goes to the players, there’s no way the players will give it up.
Sure, some players will complain. Or many players will complain. (As Jamie Dukes explained on Thursday’s PFT Live, some will complain simply because people like to complain.) Members of the union’s governing committee, like Richard Sherman, may from time to time call it a “poopfest.”
In an appearance last month on PFT Live, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith specifically mentioned the revenue when talking about short-week football. On Wednesday, while discussing his view that short-week football is actually better from a quality standpoint, Commissioner Roger Goodell was safeguarding the ability to keep harvesting that revenue.
There’s nothing wrong with that. Unless and until the league and the union find a way to make that money back, short-week football as a weekly thing is here to stay.
Even then, other ways to generate revenue (e.g., expanding the playoffs by one team per conference or adding regular-season games) could be viewed not ways to replace the revenue from Thursday night games but ways to add even more money as the sports grows and grows and grows some more.
So it doesn’t matter whether I complain, you complain, fans complain, players complain, broadcasters complain, anyone complains. The league and the union have one billion reasons for continuing to play short-week football. Which means it’s not going anywhere.
If you are going to play the Browns vs Jaguars, you may as well do it on Thursday night. There is almost 0% chance anybody will watch it on Sunday against other games.
“…while discussing his view that short-week football is actually better from a quality standpoint, Commissioner Roger Goodell was safeguarding the ability to keep harvesting that revenue.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Not to mention highlighting the fact that he is absolutely clueless about what fans consider good football.
And the Union continues to get their free pass.
The NFL is supposed to be a greedy business… That’s the whole point. But if the Union doesn’t even prioritize player safety over profits, quit whining about Goodell.
This is Exhibit A proving that the player’s union cares nothing about player safety or quality of the game.
Enough already, just add the 2nd bye week before Thursday games both sides are angling for and extend the season a week. It will address all of the concerns and give the league even more revenue. Just cut to the chase.
Well then, I propose Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday night football. That will bring another $3 billion into the coffers.
Oh, and we can schedule a few games on weekday afternoons.