Stephen Gostkowski misses practice with illness

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 4:56 PM EST

There were only a couple of changes to the Super Bowl injury report on Thursday and one of them saw a player miss practice after working without incident on Wednesday.

It does not appear to be a step backward that will impact the game, however. Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski did not take part in practice because of an illness.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a player get sick during the postseason, but no one has missed more than a practice as a result. With 10 days to go before kickoff in Houston, it seems a good bet that Gostkowski will be in the same boat.

Safety Nate Ebner remained out with a concussion and wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle), tight end Martellus Bennett (knee), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Hogan (thigh), wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) remained limited.

On the Falcons side, defensive end Dwight Freeney was a full participant after a rest day on Wednesday. Wide receiver Julio Jones (toe) and center Alex Mack (fibula) aren’t going to practice at all this week.