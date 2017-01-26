Stephon Gilmore on free agency: No hopes, but I want to be wanted wherever I go

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is in Orlando for the Pro Bowl this week, which is his last commitment related to the 2016 season.

It may also be his last commitment in a Bills uniform as Gilmore is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills have a new head coach in Sean McDermott and new defensive coordinator in Leslie Frazier and Gilmore has spoken to both men, but said Thursday that he doesn’t have an indication about how things will play out.

“I talked to him on the phone, then I got a call from Leslie Frazier, those guys called me,” Gilmore said, via NFL Media. “It’s all up to them. They seem like they’re going to turn it around out there but, like I said, I don’t know what’s going to happen. They got a decision to make. … No hopes. Whatever happens is going to happen. But I want to be wanted wherever I go. I put it in God’s hands. If it’s somewhere else, it is what it is.”

The Bills don’t have any free agents that seem like candidates for the franchise tag, which would be a way for the team to ensure Gilmore remains off an open market that would likely feature multiple suitors for his services. It would also buy them time to work out a longer contract after they figure out how they are proceeding at quarterback given Tyrod Taylor’s uncertain future in the organization.