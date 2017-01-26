Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

The Bills aren’t committing to a QB plan at the moment.

The Dolphins aren’t making big scheme changes on defense.

As you might imagine, yesterday’s comments from Roger Goodell about the Patriots didn’t play that well in New England.

Taking a look at the prospects the Jets are meeting with at the Senior Bowl.

One of these days, people are going to stop throwing Ravens assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta’s name out for every job opening.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis wants to create more competition in 2017.

The Browns are “working hard” on their own free agents.

The Steelers need to grow and improve in the secondary this offseason.

Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney continues to be recognized for his outstanding season.

The Colts are keeping their key assistants.

The Jaguars hired former Jets assistant Joe Danna to work with their defensive backs.

Titans LT Taylor Lewan is soaking up the Pro Bowl experience.

The Broncos added some defensive line depth.

Chiefs S Eric Berry said he wasn’t worried about injury when he skipped the Pro Bowl.

Golfer Phil Mickelson has apparently riled up some Chargers fans.

John Pagano brings some experience to the Raiders coaching staff.

Cowboys DE Charles Tapper has been cleared to play next season.

Monitoring the guys the Giants are talking to at the Senior Bowl.

Eagles C Jason Kelce’s future is up in the air.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is fired up to take play-calling duties back.

The Bears could be staring right at their answer at TE at the Senior Bowl.

Finding a reliable RB has to be a priority for the Lions this offseason.

The Packers have some tough calls to make soon.

Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson would like to play RB.

Falcons LB Vic Beasley’s going to have to raise his game next week.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera would rather be doing something other than hanging around Mobile this week.

Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis has no prejudice against LSU players.

The tale of the tape between Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston and his classmate will go on for years.

Former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner would like to coach, if he could make it work with his family schedule.

Rams DT Aaron Donald was the best defensive player in the league, per one rating system.

The 49ers scouting department is conducting business as usual, without a G.M. or a coach.

The Seahawks and Cowboys have seven players each at the Pro Bowl.