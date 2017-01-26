Tom Clements leaving Packers to pursue “other interests”

The Packers are going to have a change on their coaching staff, but not the one some might have expected.
Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy just told reporters that associate head coach/offense Tom Clements would not be back with the team next year.
Clements’ contract expired, and McCarthy said he “is going to move on to some other interests.”
“That will be the one change to our staff,” McCarthy said.
Clements has 20 years of NFL experience and has been with the Packers the last 11 years, moving from quarterbacks coach to coordinator for a team whose head coach calls the plays.
While there was some criticism of defensive coordinator Dom Capers in some circles, McCarthy praised his work, which seems reasonable considering how strapped they were because of injuries this year.
Tom, Thanks for your many years of service to the Green and Gold. We wish you success in your future endeavors.
Tom Clements is good coach and a good person. Now bring in a younger, innovative coach.
He must be #HeadedToHouston
As long as Capers remains this team will not win a Super Bowl. That is clear as day. Sad day for Packers’ fans.
He had to get out. He had years when teams were interested in him and the Packers wouldn’t let him interview. Now he kind of is getting squeezed out. With McCarthy calling the plays and Bennett being the OC. I’m sure he realized in his best interest to move on.
Hopefully the Ravens will sign Clements for their open QB Coach position.
He must be changing professions because if you couldn’t call plays successfully with Rodgers at QB, I don’t think there is a future for you in the league.
Dom Capers is not the problem. Green Bay plays the same defense as New England, a 34, where the D lineman 2 gap, the linebackers flow to the ball and rush, and the dB’s play a variety of standard coverages. This defense has been effective for a long time, and continues to be.
It comes down to execution. Coaches coach, players play the game. When the Packers lose, it’s because they get outplayed, not outcoached.