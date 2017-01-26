Tom Clements leaving Packers to pursue “other interests”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 12:01 PM EST

The Packers are going to have a change on their coaching staff, but not the one some might have expected.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy just told reporters that associate head coach/offense Tom Clements would not be back with the team next year.

Clements’ contract expired, and McCarthy said he “is going to move on to some other interests.”

“That will be the one change to our staff,” McCarthy said.

Clements has 20 years of NFL experience and has been with the Packers the last 11 years, moving from quarterbacks coach to coordinator for a team whose head coach calls the plays.

While there was some criticism of defensive coordinator Dom Capers in some circles, McCarthy praised his work, which seems reasonable considering how strapped they were because of injuries this year.