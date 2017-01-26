Touchback rule had little to no impact on injuries on kickoffs

The NFL changed the rule on touchbacks last year in the hopes that there would be fewer injuries on kickoffs. The first year of data is in, and not much changed.
According to data released by the league today, concussions on kickoffs declined slightly, from 20 in 2015 to 17 in 2016. But hamstring injuries on kickoffs increased from 11 to 13, ACL tears increased from one to four, and MCL tears increased from three to five.
On a conference call examining injury rates in the league, NFL officials said the data will be analyzed in more detail and presented to the Competition Committee, but they acknowledged that it looks more like “a natural fluctuation” than any change that could be attributed to the new touchback rule.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick pointed out during the season that concussions happen even on touchbacks, as players still block because they don’t know whether their returner is taking the ball out of the end zone or not. So even if touchbacks increased significantly, that wouldn’t necessarily mean injuries on kickoffs would decrease significantly.
But touchbacks only increased by about 2 percent in 2016. There was a lot of talk about that rule, but in the end it made very little difference.
Of course it didn’t. It was transparent window dressing from the start — meant to make it conspicuously appear as though the League cares about the players.
Move the kickoff back to the 30, move touchbacks back to the 20, and let’s just play football again. So tired of all these rule changes!
Cool. Now move the kickoff back to the 30 and the touchback back to the 20. More returns please.
Goodell is ruining the game.
On the plus side, the new touchback rule guaranteed the Jets at least a few 25 yard pickups a season.
“According to data released by the league today, concussions on kickoffs declined slightly, from 20 in 2015 to 17 in 2016. But hamstring injuries on kickoffs increased from 11 to 13, ACL tears increased from one to four, and MCL tears increased from three to five.”
But commercial breaks increased from 100 to 150. That’s more revenue, which is what really matters to the league.
So, ACL and MCL tears, together, more than doubled and you state that “not much changed”. Tell that to the players who it happened to!
I can’t take these discussions seriously as long as Thursday Night football is still a thing.
Belichick said this was going to happen. Goodell pooh poohed it. Bill was right.
Bill wanted pylon cameras. Goodell said, “No way!” Then Harbaugh suggested it. Guess what happened?
This is the sort of info the league would have gotten had they tested it out during a preseason or two rather than just blindly implementing the rule in real games. It’s amazing how little research they do on these things–they dream up an idea one day and have it in the rulebook the next.
SHOCKING
When Devin Hester was here in Chicago no one walked away from the TV during a kickoff or punt.
Ever.
Making kick offs dull and pointless while trying to add some fake drama or excitement to extra points is mindless.
Return the kickoffs to where they belong and if you find the extra point boring and too easy then do away with it and go to a 2 point conversion after every TD.
I hate to stand up for the clown known as Goodell, but to make one quick point:
If the players stopped pretending to not know that football is a violent game and suing over every little thing, this crap would not be an issue.
There was never a single word about changing kickoffs or getting rid of them until the word concussion started being thrown around like the word “and” or “the” in football. While the league has had its fair share of the blame and probably 70% of it, players continuous lawsuits are driving these rule changes more than anything.
Will be interesting to see if they revert this change. I hope so, but I doubt it.