Travis Kelce says he’s sorry for ripping referee Carl Cheffers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2017, 2:21 PM EST
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a completion in overtime against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs, tight end Travis Kelce blasted referee Carl Cheffers, saying he shouldn’t even get to wear the uniform at Foot Locker. A week later, Kelce stood by that comment.

Now Kelce has reconsidered. Talking to Sal Paolantonio of ESPN at the Pro Bowl, Kelce apologized.

“Carl, I’m sorry,” Kelce said.

The call that infuriated Kelce, a holding call on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher, has been confirmed as correct by the league office, and Cheffers has been given the assignment of refereeing the Super Bowl. So things have worked out well for Cheffers.

