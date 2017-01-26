Travis Kelce says he’s sorry for ripping referee Carl Cheffers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2017, 2:21 PM EST

After the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs, tight end Travis Kelce blasted referee Carl Cheffers, saying he shouldn’t even get to wear the uniform at Foot Locker. A week later, Kelce stood by that comment.

Now Kelce has reconsidered. Talking to Sal Paolantonio of ESPN at the Pro Bowl, Kelce apologized.

“Carl, I’m sorry,” Kelce said.

The call that infuriated Kelce, a holding call on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher, has been confirmed as correct by the league office, and Cheffers has been given the assignment of refereeing the Super Bowl. So things have worked out well for Cheffers.