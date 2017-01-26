Ty Montgomery staying at running back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 12:19 PM EST

The Packers moved Ty Montgomery from wide receiver to running back during the regular season when injuries to Eddie Lacy and James Starks left them short on options at tailback.

Montgomery ended the year with 77 carries for 457 yards, 162 of which came in a game against the Bears in Week 15. He’ll be getting a chance to improve on those totals in 2017.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that Montgomery won’t be moving back to his old position.

“He’s a running back,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “He wants to change his number.”

Montgomery is going to have company in the backfield, but it is unclear who it will be. McCarthy said he’d love to have Lacy back, but a franchise tag is unlikely and free agency offers no guarantees. Starks is under contract, but he missed seven games, averaged 2.3 yards per carry and releasing him can save the team $3 million.