Tyreek Hill topped 23 mph, had two fastest runs of NFL season

Tyreek Hill is the fastest player in the NFL. If you couldn’t tell that by watching him play, the NFL’s high-tech stats confirm it.
The league has released some of the data from its “Next Gen Stats,” including the fastest runs of the 2016 season. And Hill, the Chiefs’ rookie receiver and return man, had both the fastest and the second-fastest top speed in the league.
Hill reached a top speed of 23.24 miles per hour on a Week Two kickoff return that he ran back 105 yards, only to have it called back by a holding penalty. That was the only time all season any player reached 23 mph. Hill also had the second-fastest run of the season, an 86-yard touchdown return in Week 12.
The fastest speed reached by a player not named Tyreek Hill was achieved by Washington receiver DeSean Jackson, who topped out at 22.6 miles an hour on a 59-yard catch in Week 13. The fastest defensive play was made by Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who reached 22.4 miles an hour on a 100-yard interception return touchdown in Week 11.
The fastest person in the world, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, has been timed at over 27 miles an hour, so Hill isn’t quite at world-class speed. But Bolt doesn’t have to wear pads and have people trying to tackle him. What Hill does on a football field is as impressive an athletic feat as you’ll see anywhere.
Makes sense. He ran a 4.24 at his pro day.
The only fast player the Raiders didn’t draft that actually turns out to have some skill.
fredsingleton says:
Jan 26, 2017 4:27 PM
Makes sense. He ran a 4.24 at his pro day.
The only fast player the Raiders didn’t draft that actually turns out to have some skill.
___________________________________
That’s because the Raiders organization draws the line at draft or signing guys who have a history of domestic violence. It’s sad all teams don’t do this but when you haven’t a super bowl since 1969 you will do whatever it takes i guess
no pregnant women is going to outrun that, no matter how scared she is.
Just signed a huge deal with Jimmy Johns. He’s freaky fast.
All I can say being a “LifeLong Chiefs Fan” is “Lord I love this Kid”. Hope and pray he never gets injured.
That’s the same speed he ran after he beat of his pregnant old lady when the cops were chasing him. But there is no video so no one cares.
Wonder what his hand speed was when he beat his pregnant girlfriend? How about his grip strength when he choked her? The guy is a disgrace and a loser. If the NFL really wants to “protect the shield” this guy wouldn’t be in the league….
That is sick speed. Has a jug gun ever been put on Bolt?