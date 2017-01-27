Anthony Lynn thought Bills job was “quickest turnaround”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 7:46 AM EST

While not that many people with options would choose to live in Buffalo, Anthony Lynn made it clear that landing the Bills job was his top choice this offseason.

He did pretty well for himself, landing the Chargers head coaching gig, but said he looked back fondly on the place where he rose from position coach to coordinator to interim head coach in the span of a season.

“No question,” Lynn said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “Well, being in Buffalo for two years and understanding the community [was a plus]. I really liked the Buffalo community, the fans are very loyal.

“I love the ownership there in Buffalo. Very familiar with the team. To me, that was the best place for me to be because I knew the personnel, I knew all the people I was working with and I think that was the quickest turnaround.”

Of course, he did land in a place with an established quarterback and much better weather. And he said he was realistic about his chances to keep the job full-time, though many thought he had a real chance before the Bills hired Sean McDermott.

“I mean, when you think about it, how many times does the interim head coach really get the job?” Lynn said. “It doesn’t happen very often. And when you fire the head coach, sometimes you just want a clean slate, and I kind of sensed that a little bit, and so I never really felt like that was my job.

“I was going to go interview as many places as I could and try to get one wherever I could.”

He was able to find one, and land a solid staff of coordinators (Ken Whisenhunt and Gus Bradley), which could make for a quick turnaround of his own.