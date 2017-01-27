At his 10th Pro Bowl, Drew Brees still thinks it’s an honor

Dozens of players turned down trips to the Pro Bowl this year, but Saints quarterback Drew Brees is there as usual.
Brees is at his 10th Pro Bowl and hasn’t joined with the trend of veteran players skipping the game to get some offseason rest. He says he still views it as a great honor to be recognized as one of the best in the business.
“I take it as a great honor to be chosen, to be in that conversation, in the mix, to be chosen for the Pro Bowl,” Brees told ESPN.
Brees enjoys getting to know younger players, like his fellow NFC quarterbacks, both of whom are at their first Pro Bowls.
“It’s an opportunity for me to be around guys I admire from afar and would really like to just spend time with,” Brees said. “Like I was really excited to come here and spend time with Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins.”
The quality of the Pro Bowl has steadily slipped as more and more players have decided it isn’t worth their time. The NFL wishes more players would view it the way Brees does.
Always the boy scout
And it could still be an honor to be named to the Pro-Bowl team without actually playing a game. The game is less than meaningless. We don’t have an “All-Pro” bowl but I’m sure they are honored by that as well. Probably more so since the All-Pro designation is much more selective.
Brees is a great player and a better man. If you take the time to learn more about his story and what he did in San Diego and more importantly after Katrina hit New Orleans it shows you who he is as a person. Has he made millions playing the game? Yes, but unlike many others he gives back.
Maybe as a replacement, replacement (Ryan busy and Rodgers crying) for the No.3 spot, he’ll get to shake hands with his opposite number 3, Philip Rivers (the replacement, replacement, replacement, replacement, replacement, replacement, replacement, replacement because Brady busy, Carr injured, Big Ben crying, Mariota, Taylor and Tannehill injured – all 3 ahead of Siemian and Luck who both instead opted for surgery rather than go).
JUST. END. IT. NOW.
Having been stationed at Pearl for 8 years, the “best” part of the pro bowl was the practice being on Hickman AFB so we could get autographs and watch the practice. That and Logan mankins came down to my sub in February 08…….the game itself is a joke. The 08 pro bowl was the worst since my barracks overlooked Aloha Stadoum and it was after Super Bowl 42….that whole week after the game was a hangover. Thanks a lot Asante Samuel, Jarvis Green, and rodney Harrison 😑
Even with r placements the pro bowl still represents the best players in the league. There is not much difference in most cases between the first alternates and players that decline the invite. Peyton Manning always attended as he felt it was an honor. I have never expected to see a all out game. It’s not baseball or basketball. The good intent is still there. For all the complaints made by the general public the stadium is always packed regardless of where they play. Fans these days are the real embarrassment to the game of football. Moan and cry and complain but still go to games, buy tv packages, join message boards, read and listen to Football and pour dollars into fantasy football. But they still P^*s and moan. Ha unreal
10 pro bowls means 10 years of not sniffing the SB. What a choker.
iggo08 says:
Jan 27, 2017 3:03 PM
Brees is a great player and a better man. If you take the time to learn more about his story and what he did in San Diego and more importantly after Katrina hit New Orleans it shows you who he is as a person. Has he made millions playing the game? Yes, but unlike many others he gives back.
———————————————–
Well said, not to mention his work ethic, the man will end up going down as the best passing QB ever. He is already 3rd all time in every statistical category, behind Farve and Manning, who are both retired. This achievement doesn’t come without extreme dedication and devotion. I always hear stories about him being the first one in and last one out. its paid off handsomely. Greg Williams had a similar story that came out yesterday.