Bengals undecided on what to do with Adam Jones

Adam “Pacman” Jones’ most recent run-in with the law has led to plenty of scrutiny on his future with the Bengals, but no decisions have been made.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals have made no decisions and probably won’t any time soon.
Even if it weren’t for his off-field issues, Jones would be a candidate to get cut solely for reasons related to his age and the salary cap. He will be 34 next season and has a $6.3 million base salary. That’s not a great combination of age and money for a player.
Add in the arrest and the subsequent episode in which Jones screamed obscenities at the arresting officer, and it’s easy to envision the Bengals getting rid of Jones.
But the Bengals haven’t made that decision yet, and they may not for a few months.
You got an aging player with declining productivity that was caught on video telling a cop that he hopes he dies.
What exactly are you undecided about again?
Just get rid of him.
Exactly why the Bengals are the Bengals. Real men would have cut him already. That is why they are 0 and forever in terms of last win in playoffs.
Jones is disgusting individual, why would you want him in your chemistry?
Aka not take a public stance until enough time passes where people forget about what a dunce he is then make a stance to keep him.
Just resign Dre Kirkpatrick and draft another corner, you don’t need this guy.
really ??
Does it really matter as long as the head coach is Marvin Lewis?
see if you can trade him for a few extra sleeves of Gatorade cups
can he be suspended because of his past? i know its been awhile but im not sure.
This is all “Jerry” Porter’s fault
He will be 34 next season and has a $6.3 million base salary.
Not to mention that he is a jerk and has on & off the field issues.
But that hasn’t seemed to deter the team from keeping players that have similar attributes.
Lewis is so desperate to win that he’ll put up with absolutely anything.
And he loses anyway.
If the Bengals are smart they would get rid of Adam Jones and Vontaze Burfict, just to much of a headache.
He’s a good fit for the Bungels. Keep him!!!!
Ok, what’s to think about here?
(Kind of the same thing with Marv thinking he’s getting an extension)
Unless they are contemplating whether or not to beat him senseless, i really do not understand the quandary. If there is anyone currently employed in the NFL that does NOT deserve yet another chance, it is this clown.
He’s a good kid at heart, I say give him a huge raise.
He’s a high character guy I’d want influencing younger players. In fact, I’d bring in Johnny Manziel too.
They should keep him. He’s a perfect fit for that team.
Extend him along with Marv.
Honestly, it’s amazing that the Bengals have won as many games as they have in recent years.
Cut him and move on.
Only the Bungles would be undecided. Marvin Lewis is a warden not a coach.
undecided = doing nothing, which means keeping the guy, which means typical bengals move.