Bills re-sign safety Colt Anderson

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 11:38 AM EST

The Bills entered the offseason with 24 unrestricted free agents, and they were able to cross one name off the list today.

The team announced they re-signed safety Colt Anderson.

The veteran safety only played two games last season for the Bills before being placed on injured reserve.

He broke into the league in 2010 with the Eagles, and signed with the Colts in 2014. He’s made a pretty good living running down kicks, and the Bills decided to bring him back.