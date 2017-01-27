 Skip to content

Bills re-sign safety Colt Anderson

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 11:38 AM EST
LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 26: Wide receiver Maurice Harris #13 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball while defensive back Colt Anderson #33 of the Buffalo Bills defends during the game between the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Billsat FedExField on August 26, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins defeated the Bills 21-16. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills entered the offseason with 24 unrestricted free agents, and they were able to cross one name off the list today.

The team announced they re-signed safety Colt Anderson.

The veteran safety only played two games last season for the Bills before being placed on injured reserve.

He broke into the league in 2010 with the Eagles, and signed with the Colts in 2014. He’s made a pretty good living running down kicks, and the Bills decided to bring him back.

6 Responses to “Bills re-sign safety Colt Anderson”
  1. 63deuceman says: Jan 27, 2017 11:46 AM

    In a related story, the Colts re-sign safety Bill Anderson…

  2. billswillnevermove says: Jan 27, 2017 11:49 AM

    You made a huge mistake on this article. Same person who took a swipe at Buffalo. How about the Bills entered the off season and not the Colts.

  3. pioniere says: Jan 27, 2017 11:54 AM

    PFT hates the Bills.

  4. dchetz says: Jan 27, 2017 12:01 PM

    Talk about an “alternative fact”!

  5. joetoronto says: Jan 27, 2017 12:06 PM

    No big deal, it’s just Buffalo.

  6. billswillnevermove says: Jan 27, 2017 12:09 PM

    Look, the idiot fixed his mistake.

