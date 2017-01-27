Byron Leftwich will coach the Cardinals’ quarterbacks

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 27, 2017, 4:32 PM EST

Former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich will be the Cardinals’ new quarterbacks coach, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported Friday.

Leftwich was a first-round pick in 2003, and so was current Cardinals’ starting quarterback Carson Palmer.

Leftwich, who just turned 37, worked with the Cardinals last summer as a coaching intern. He was drafted by the Jaguars and played three seasons in Jacksonville before later spending time with the Steelers, Falcons and Buccaneers. He last played in 2012.

Per the report, Freddie Kitchens will move from quarterbacks coach with the Cardinals to running backs coach.