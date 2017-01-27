 Skip to content

Byron Leftwich will coach the Cardinals’ quarterbacks

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 27, 2017, 4:32 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Byron Leftwich #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a third quarter pass while playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on November 12, 2012 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won the game 16-13 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich will be the Cardinals’ new quarterbacks coach, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported Friday.

Leftwich was a first-round pick in 2003, and so was current Cardinals’ starting quarterback Carson Palmer.

Leftwich, who just turned 37, worked with the Cardinals last summer as a coaching intern. He was drafted by the Jaguars and played three seasons in Jacksonville before later spending time with the Steelers, Falcons and Buccaneers. He last played in 2012.

Per the report, Freddie Kitchens will move from quarterbacks coach with the Cardinals to running backs coach.

5 Responses to “Byron Leftwich will coach the Cardinals’ quarterbacks”
  1. Matt from San Diego says: Jan 27, 2017 4:36 PM

    Wow this league moves fast!

    Seems like just yesterday…

  2. maust1013 says: Jan 27, 2017 4:42 PM

    Further proof that those that can, do and those that can’t, teach.

  3. billysnapface says: Jan 27, 2017 4:59 PM

    Championship!

  4. dietrich43 says: Jan 27, 2017 5:01 PM

    Is he going to show Palmer his wind-up and slow delivery?

  5. murphyslaw40 says: Jan 27, 2017 5:09 PM

    If you were to write out a list of quarterbacks over past 20 years who had good mechanics… how many pages until you wrote Byron Leftwich’s name?

    Then again, Tony Dungy wasn’t a Pro Bowl safety, but the man knows how to coach defense.

