Cliff Avril doesn’t want “credit” for injuring Tony Romo

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2017, 8:22 AM EST

In some corners of NFL fandom, there’s been talk that Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril was the Cowboys’ real MVP in 2016: By injuring Tony Romo in the preseason, Avril made way for the rise of Dak Prescott as the franchise quarterback in Dallas.

But Avril doesn’t like hearing that talk.

“I don’t ever want to injure somebody and put somebody else in there,” Avril said, via the Star-Telegram. “But Dak took full advantage of the opportunity. He has been killing it ever since.”

Avril has been getting to know Prescott this week at the Pro Bowl and says Prescott’s maturity as a young leader reminds him of Russell Wilson.

“Just talking to him the last couple of days you can see why he has been so successful,” Avril said. “He’s a lot more mature than you expect him to be. His passion for winning is crazy. It’s cool to see. It’s cool to be around him. It’s cool to hear how he thinks. He is like Russell as you can see the passion they both have for winning and that’s going to continue to get better. I can see him doing great things in this league.”

Avril just wishes he hadn’t been the one to put Prescott in the position to become a rookie star.