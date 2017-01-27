Dolphins think Jay Ajayi can get better with a healthy line

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

The Dolphins are clearly encouraged by what running back Jay Ajayi did this year.

But they think he can do even more with a little help up front.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said some stability on the offensive line would make things even better.

“I think it’s important; look at Atlanta,” Grier said. “Everyone is talking about how the Falcons, . . . I think they didn’t have an offensive lineman miss a game all year. They stayed together all year. It just shows you that if you can keep those five guys on the field together, especially our offensive line – I forget the record when they’re all on the field together – they’re like 8-1 or something, 9-1 or something like that over the last couple years.

“Again for us, it’s important that we can keep those guys together. But at the end of the day, we know that they may not all be here and we just have to make sure that whoever the next five guys are next season that we do our best to keep them on the field together.”

The Dolphins played most of the season without center Mike Pouncey, who missed 11 games because of a hip injury. Veteran left tackle Branden Albert missed four, and there was plenty of shuffling of their line throughout the season. Despite that, Ajayi was fourth in the league in rushing with 1,272 yards.

“I think he has just scratched the surface of what he can be,” Grier said. “I think he’ll become more patient at times and stuff. I think part of it too is the offensive line. Guys have to stay healthy. He’s adjusting to different guys in [the game] each week, a couple weeks here and stuff. With Jay, the one thing is he wants to be good; he wants to be great.

“He’s young, and he knows his things he can improve on. We’re excited for his future. Again, it’s [up to] us to make sure we keep surrounding [him with] good players and keep upgrading the offensive line so that we can make sure he becomes a factor for years to come.”

Getting Laremy Tunsil in the first round last year provides a solid starting point, and if they can keep Pouncey healthy, it would give Ajayi a much better chance.