Eagles reportedly part ways with personnel man Rick Mueller

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 10:18 AM EST

The Eagles reorganized their personnel department last year, and have apparently parted ways with a longtime scout.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, player personnel executive Rick Mueller has effectively been fired, and is out looking for jobs. He remains under contract to the team, but reportedly doesn’t have an office at the team facility any longer.

A team spokesman said Mueller was “still employed here,” though it’s hard to imagine how much work one does without an office.

Mueller joined the Eagles in 2012, but after a few waves of changes from Howie Roseman to Chip Kelly and back, the Eagles installed Joe Douglas as the vice president of player personnel last summer.

Mueller’s been in the league for 20 years, and previously worked for the Saints and Jaguars.