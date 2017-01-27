Freeman: “Everybody knows what’s going on” with Shanahan

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2017, 6:09 PM EST

The Falcons intend to focus on the Super Bowl in the same way that they would focus on any other game. Of course, it’s not the same as any other game, for a few reasons.

One reason for the difference is that it likely will be offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s last game with the team.

“Everybody knows what’s going on,” Falcons running back Devonta Freeman told PFT on Thursday night, as part of the interview arranged through Microsoft Surface and the Custom Cleat Design Competition. It was stated in a matter-of-fact manner, with Freeman recognizing that coaches have the ability to seek out opportunities for advancement.

Still, Freeman said that the Falcons players aren’t talking about Shanahan’s likely looming departure. They apparently don’t need to; barring a highly unlikely turn of events, Shanahan will be moving on not long after the Super Bowl ends.