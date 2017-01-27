Friday is a memorable day for the Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2017, 2:24 PM EST

Nine days from now, the Patriots will play in their seventh Super Bowl under coach Bill Belichick. Seventeen years ago today, Belichick became the team’s head coach.

Here’s the video of the introductory press conference, which was far less awkward than his press conference from 23 days earlier, when he abruptly resigned after one day as “HC of the NYJ.”

The first year with the Patriots wasn’t memorable, with a 5-11 record and no reason to believe that 2001 would be much better. Obviously, it was. As were two of the next three.

You know the rest of the story. Yes, there are warts and asterisks, but it’s important to remember that, unlike the great coaches of the ’60s and ’70s, Belichick had to navigate free agency and the salary cap in order to hold his team together and to enhance it. For Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, Bud Grant, and John Madden, players left only when the team wanted them to. When great players became free agents, they were free to sign a new contract with their current team or free to leave football.

Belichick has found a way to crack the code of the modern NFL, getting players like Tom Brady to consistently take less and using it as a hammer to get others to do the same. (Robert Klemko of TheMMQB.com recently looked at the intersection between the Patriot Way and individual financial aspirations.) Coupled with an approach to the draft that has had more hits than misses (albeit there have been plenty misses) and a knack for teaching players how to properly play football, Belichick already is the greatest coach in NFL history — regardless of what happens in his seventh Super Bowl as HC of the NEP.