Friday is a memorable day for the Patriots

Nine days from now, the Patriots will play in their seventh Super Bowl under coach Bill Belichick. Seventeen years ago today, Belichick became the team’s head coach.
Here’s the video of the introductory press conference, which was far less awkward than his press conference from 23 days earlier, when he abruptly resigned after one day as “HC of the NYJ.”
The first year with the Patriots wasn’t memorable, with a 5-11 record and no reason to believe that 2001 would be much better. Obviously, it was. As were two of the next three.
You know the rest of the story. Yes, there are warts and asterisks, but it’s important to remember that, unlike the great coaches of the ’60s and ’70s, Belichick had to navigate free agency and the salary cap in order to hold his team together and to enhance it. For Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, Bud Grant, and John Madden, players left only when the team wanted them to. When great players became free agents, they were free to sign a new contract with their current team or free to leave football.
Belichick has found a way to crack the code of the modern NFL, getting players like Tom Brady to consistently take less and using it as a hammer to get others to do the same. (Robert Klemko of TheMMQB.com recently looked at the intersection between the Patriot Way and individual financial aspirations.) Coupled with an approach to the draft that has had more hits than misses (albeit there have been plenty misses) and a knack for teaching players how to properly play football, Belichick already is the greatest coach in NFL history — regardless of what happens in his seventh Super Bowl as HC of the NEP.
Tom Landry started with an expansion team back when they just got the other teams trash, and he was his own offensive and defensive coordinator. Best ever.
Belicheck’s ” knack for teaching players how to properly play football” is really what does it for me. That and the GOAT’s mental toughness. All that Brady has been through, the hate, the jealousy, the witch hunt, the distractions…through it all, he has remained completely focused. That kind of mental tenacity is a gift.
BB was a failure in Cleveland, despite being a good coordinator in New York. It was a risk for Kraft to hire him, and after his star QB gets hurt, to adapt with a 6th round pick who didn’t become what he is today until his 3rd season, is a testament to how good he is.
FWIW, the Jets did actually pick up one good football player with the draft picks they received when they “traded” Belichick (Shaun Ellis).
Also not a bad deal for the Pats.
“Belichick has found a way to crack the code of the modern NFL, getting players like Tom Brady to consistently take less…”
It doesn’t hurt that Brady makes more money per year in endorsements than any other currently active NFL player, and has a current net worth of $209 million…which is dwarfed by his wife’s net worth.
“BB was a failure in Cleveland, despite being a good coordinator in New York. It was a risk for Kraft to hire him”
Um, I believe the last time Cleveland won a playoff game was under Belichick. That’s not what most people would call a failure.
tough to call BB a failure in Cleveland. He took over a 3 win team, a few years later they went 11-5 with the #1 and beat the Pats in the playoffs-that franchise’s last play off win. He averaged 7 wins a year. They have won 7 or more games 3 times in over 20 years since.
I dont think Bill was the problem there
It could have been the Ravens (Browns) Dynasty but they screwed it up.
It could have been the Jets dynasty but they screwed it up.
Thank you Ravens (Browns) and Jets.
-Patriots fans of all ages.
BB was NOT a failure in Cleveland. Art Modell failed Cleveland. BB did his job. Art Modell did not.
91 6-10
92 7-9
93 7-9
94 11-5 (Plus a win vs Parcells in the playoffs)
Then in 1995 The Browns’ record was 4–5 on November 6, the day that owner Art Modell announced the team would be moving to Baltimore, Maryland for the 1996 season. Cleveland ended the season losing six of their final seven games.
“in the free agency era”….
Anyone who spies on teams and deflates balls has surely got a team of accountants working round the clock to fudge the salary cap. Don’t kid yourself. These guys get the money and if they dare to speak out, it’s dunzo.
What asterisk? Spygate? The one where the Jets video the Pats from the sideline in late 2006 after the memo and Pats complained so Tagliabue said it was ok because the Jets weren’t using the film DURING THE GAME but ONLY after the game. And so the very next game in 1stQ of wk1 of 2007 when the Pats videoed the Jets, the Jets complain and new Commish Fraudger (dying to nail Belichick for quitting on his Jets) re-interprets same rule and says no, “during the game” means during ANY game thereafter. And in any case the film was taken before it could be used – and teams can still video today from a couple of yards farther away.
Compared to all the massive cheating that the other “greats” committed, the so-called spygate was nothing of the sort but merely Goofdell’s first fraud because the other 31 owners were fed up with the Pats always winning in the age of parity. Belichick is the GOAT.
