Jaguars hire former CFL head coach as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 27, 2017, 8:06 PM EST

The Jaguars have announced the hiring of Scott Milanovich as their quarterbacks coach.

Milanovich spent the last five years as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL.

“Scott brings a variety of experience to our coaching staff, and we are eager for him to get started,” Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said in the team’s release on the hiring. “Working closely with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, we expect the quarterback position to deliver positive results under Scott’s direction and guidance.”

Milanovich played four years as a backup quarterback with the Buccaneers in the late 1990s, then played in the XFL and in the Arena League before starting his coaching career in NFL Europe. He’s been in the CFL since 2007.