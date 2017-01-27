Jay Cutler’s 65-yard heave was the farthest throw in 2016

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2017, 5:35 AM EST

Jay Cutler’s future as an NFL starting quarterback is a big question heading into the offseason, but there’s no question he still has a cannon.

In fact, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Cutler threw a football the farthest in the air of any quarterback in the NFL in 2016: 65 yards.

That came on a Hail Mary before halftime against the Buccaneers. Officially it was a 50-yard touchdown, but Cutler was standing near the numbers on the right side of the field, and threw it about eight yards deep in the end zone on the left side of the field, for a total distance of 65 yards.

There’s more to arm strength than how far a quarterback can throw, but that throw demonstrated Cutler has plenty of strength in that right arm of his. Cutler turns 34 this year and has a $16 million cap hit, so there’s a pretty good chance that the Bears will move on from him. Other teams take note: He can still chuck it.