Jets bring Aaron Murray in for a workout

January 27, 2017

The Jets have plenty of questions to answer at quarterback this offseason, so they figure to look at all their options.

This week, that means working out a guy who qualifies for journeyman status without having played a game.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets worked out former fifth-round pick Aaron Murray, who is making the rounds trying to hustle up another job.

He worked out for the Panthers recently, after spending time with three teams last year. After being cut by the Chiefs, he had a week on the Cardinals practice squad before spending the rest of the year on Philadelphia’s.

He hasn’t played in a regular season game yet.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith set to be free agents, the Jets have just Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on the depth chart at the moment.