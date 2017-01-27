 Skip to content

Jets bring Aaron Murray in for a workout

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 8:08 AM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 01: Quarterback Aaron Murray #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets have plenty of questions to answer at quarterback this offseason, so they figure to look at all their options.

This week, that means working out a guy who qualifies for journeyman status without having played a game.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets worked out former fifth-round pick Aaron Murray, who is making the rounds trying to hustle up another job.

He worked out for the Panthers recently, after spending time with three teams last year. After being cut by the Chiefs, he had a week on the Cardinals practice squad before spending the rest of the year on Philadelphia’s.

He hasn’t played in a regular season game yet.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith set to be free agents, the Jets have just Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on the depth chart at the moment.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Jets bring Aaron Murray in for a workout”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!