Jets hire Kevin Greene to coach outside linebackers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 4:46 PM EST

The Jets added some Hall of Fame credibility to their coaching staff Friday.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Jets hired Kevin Greene to coach outside linebackers.

Greene, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, is third on the all-time sack list with 160.0, more than any linebacker in the history of the game.

He spent five years coaching outside linebackers for the Packers under his former mentor Dom Capers, who presented him at the Hall last summer.