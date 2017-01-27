 Skip to content

Jets hire Kevin Greene to coach outside linebackers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 4:46 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 02: NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene during a ceremony honoring Greene at half time during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on October 2, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets added some Hall of Fame credibility to their coaching staff Friday.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Jets hired Kevin Greene to coach outside linebackers.

Greene, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, is third on the all-time sack list with 160.0, more than any linebacker in the history of the game.

He spent five years coaching outside linebackers for the Packers under his former mentor Dom Capers, who presented him at the Hall last summer.

5 Responses to “Jets hire Kevin Greene to coach outside linebackers”
  1. joetoronto says: Jan 27, 2017 4:53 PM

    Dude was a nightmare, an absolute nightmare.

  2. carloswlassiter says: Jan 27, 2017 4:56 PM

    Nobody can dislike this move, right?

  3. nic3roc0123 says: Jan 27, 2017 4:56 PM

    Awesome hire!

  4. dietrich43 says: Jan 27, 2017 5:00 PM

    Was hoping he was going to end up back in Pittsburgh and replace Porter.

  5. aarons444 says: Jan 27, 2017 5:01 PM

    So, there may have been some falling out with Greene and the Packers after all…

    Clay had his best years with Greene coaching him. Congrats J-E-T-S

