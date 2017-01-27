Jets push Ryan Clady’s bonus back, buying time to decide

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Even if they’re not sure what to do with Ryan Clady long-term, the Jets bought themselves some time to decide.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets restructured the veteran left tackle’s contract, avoiding making a decision now.

Clady’s deal originally called for a $2.5 million roster bonus payable in February, but that was rolled into his base salary for the year (now $10 million), which is not guaranteed. He has another $1 million available in incentives.

Clady finished the season on injured reserve with a rotator cuff injury, and this move gives them time to evaluate his condition and decide if they want to hang onto him, and it gives them time to look for a potential replacement if they don’t.