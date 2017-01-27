Jets push Ryan Clady’s bonus back, buying time to decide

Even if they’re not sure what to do with Ryan Clady long-term, the Jets bought themselves some time to decide.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets restructured the veteran left tackle’s contract, avoiding making a decision now.
Clady’s deal originally called for a $2.5 million roster bonus payable in February, but that was rolled into his base salary for the year (now $10 million), which is not guaranteed. He has another $1 million available in incentives.
Clady finished the season on injured reserve with a rotator cuff injury, and this move gives them time to evaluate his condition and decide if they want to hang onto him, and it gives them time to look for a potential replacement if they don’t.
Clady was terrible.
The Jets have 2 options:
1 – cut him
2 – get him to take a big pay cut, but with incentives
If they over pay him they are … the Jets.