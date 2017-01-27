 Skip to content

Jets push Ryan Clady’s bonus back, buying time to decide

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 1:11 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Ryan Clady #78 of the New York Jets plays against the Baltimore Ravens during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Even if they’re not sure what to do with Ryan Clady long-term, the Jets bought themselves some time to decide.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets restructured the veteran left tackle’s contract, avoiding making a decision now.

Clady’s deal originally called for a $2.5 million roster bonus payable in February, but that was rolled into his base salary for the year (now $10 million), which is not guaranteed. He has another $1 million available in incentives.

Clady finished the season on injured reserve with a rotator cuff injury, and this move gives them time to evaluate his condition and decide if they want to hang onto him, and it gives them time to look for a potential replacement if they don’t.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Jets push Ryan Clady’s bonus back, buying time to decide”
  1. intrafinesse says: Jan 27, 2017 1:23 PM

    Clady was terrible.
    The Jets have 2 options:

    1 – cut him

    2 – get him to take a big pay cut, but with incentives

    If they over pay him they are … the Jets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!