Julio Jones averaged 100 yards a game for a record fourth straight year

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2017, 6:55 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles interferes with Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 13, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

No player in NFL history had averaged 100 receiving yards a game in four different seasons, until Julio Jones came along.

Jones topped the 100 yards per game mark for the fourth consecutive season in 2016. Via Pro Football Reference, he’s not just the first player to average 100 yards a game for four consecutive seasons, but the first to do it in any four seasons of his career.

Calvin Johnson is the only other player who ever averaged 100 yards a season in three different seasons, doing it for the Lions each year from 2011 to 2013.

Jones has averaged 96.3 yards a game over the course of his career. Odell Beckham is the only player in NFL history who’s even close to that mark, at 95.9. Johnson is third in NFL history at 86.1 receiving yards per game.

Jones’s production is even better in the playoffs; he has 552 receiving yards in his five career playoff games, an average of 110.4 yards a game.

Through six NFL seasons, Jones is producing like no other receiver in NFL history.

