Julio Jones does some “limited” work for Falcons today

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

The Falcons were planning on holding wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out this week so their injuries could heal and they’d be ready to go when they got to Houston.

But Jones was back before they left Atlanta.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Jones did a bit of work today in practice while recovering from his toe sprain, while Mack’s fibula issue kept him on the side.

“Julio Jones participated some today,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “He was limited. And we held Alex Mack, like the plan. We’ll get both those guys back into action for next week.”

Jones has been bothered by the toe sprain since early December, and missed two regular season games. He aggravated it against the Seahawks and didn’t finish the game, but he caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns last week in the NFC Championship Game.

And if he’s able to go now, they must be confident there will be no issues next week.