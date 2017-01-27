Kyle Shanahan may have the leverage to get his dad a job

Last month, the 49ers had no intention to ever hire Mike Shanahan, at any time and in any capacity. Now that Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has parlayed his stand-alone cheese status into the kind of leverage that can allow him to ask for anything and everything before signing the contract that will make him the head coach of the 49ers, the 49ers may have to revisit their position.
There’s increasing chatter in league circles that Kyle Shanahan will try to get his father a job in San Francisco, forcing the team to bite its tongue and do what it doesn’t want to do in order to avoid having to go back to the drawing board to hire a coach at a time when the team has been settled on Kyle Shanahan.
It’s unclear what Mike Shanahan’s role would be, if he ends up with the 49ers. Regardless, the 49ers may have to reluctantly carve out a spot on the organizational chart for the father if they want to close the deal with the son, who has a tremendous amount of power over his next employer, if he chooses to use it.
Ultimately, the question will be whether the 49ers are willing to risk losing Kyle. Before they cross that bridge, they need to be confident that a viable Plan B (or, as the case may be, Plan D) is available.
His father is bad news, no other way to put it.
It’s hard to win without talent. Kyle and Mike should know this from their time with the Washington Redskins. Kyle should really wait to see what next year’s job openings look like.
Did you say cheese in an article about Mike Shanahan?
A good HC + a bad GM = a bad team
Put Belichick on the Jets and 4 years later they would be 8-8, because the GM would bring in garbage and Belichick would get as much as he could out of them.
York will mess this up.
Shan looks great in Atlanta, but in SF he doesn’t have the receivers, ruining backs, offensive line and edge rushers.
Kaep will be protesting all season and his interviews will be politically themed.
Likely get more then 2 wins, but the season will be a waste and the team will have more roster holes.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
So, the question for SF will be are Shanahanigans worth all of this?
The question for Shanny Jr is whether he wants the umbilical cord back.
All a big mess.
2 Super Bowl rings is not bad news. What could be bad news is the two of them running a franchise together.
If it looks like a rat….& smells like a rat…
joetoronto says:
Jan 27, 2017 12:04 PM
—————-
Your obsession with commenting on every Niners and Bills post is kind of disturbing. Do you have fatheads in your parents basement of Steve Young and Bruce Smith that you look at in amazement or what? Or is that that the Niners are the bay area team and the Raiders aren’t? Or is it the fact that you thought the Bills were going to move to your country, but thought better of it so you’re bitter now? All 3? I thought so.
Hey dad, let’s ruin that new quarterback we just drafted, okay son…
Kyle needs to stop hitching his wagon to daddy. I think Mike has a good eye for talent but his stubbornness and attitude will make him Scott Pioli 2.0.
I’d be more impressed if he had the leverage to keep his dad out of the NFL.
This guy won a Super Bowl with the 49ers as OC and 2 with the Broncos as head coach. Why the hell not have him as a help to his son?!
He needs to continue to show that he is his own man and not rely on his dad. I think it would look bad for Kyle to force his dad into the equation.
Cheerleader?
That’s funny, the chatter I’ve heard is that Kyle wants to create his own legacy and therefore not hire his dad in any organization he works with.
Jed York should channel his inner Newman who once said the phrase, “Alright then, I guess I can accept a little Jerry (Mike Shanahan), if it gets me a lot of Elaine (Kyle Shanahan).
Here comes Mr. “May have no facts along with these claims” Florio. You truly are the best. I can always tell which of these articles are Florio’s before I even click on them.
Mike Shanahan: Director of Tanning and Hawaiian Shirts
Probably true, But Belichik is also a defacto GM, so there’s that…
seatownballers says:
Jan 27, 2017 12:08 PM
————–
Worry about your own team that’s imploding from the inside starting with that Ellen DeGeneres look alike for a coach, and trickling down to Dick Sherman, who’s nothing more than an overrated bum. Or we could talk about that putrid offensive line they fielded out there, with your organization saying they weren’t going to fix it. Your one year dynasty is over, the legion of boom is the legion of bums, so time to jump ship again and go back to being a Cowboys fan, again. “I’ve been a fan since 1976, even if I was born in 1996.”