Kyle Shanahan: Patriots defense the best he’s seen this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 7:23 AM EST

Kyle Shanahan’s not a head coach yet. But he’s learned to talk like one already.

The Falcons offensive coordinator had nothing but praise when asked about the Patriots defense, a unit which has seemingly been undervalued despite allowing the fewest points in the league during the regular season.

“That blows my mind that people would be doing that,” Shanahan said of the criticisms, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “It’s the best defense that we’ve seen in the NFL this year. The numbers show it. And watch the film and you see exactly why their numbers are the way they are. They are extremely tough to score against. That’s why their No. 1 in the NFL. I believe only one game this year someone scored 30 points.

“They have very good players all around: players that are interchangeable that can be pass-rushers, that can be linebackers, that can be corners, that can be safeties. And they have an extremely good scheme. So, it’s by far the biggest challenge we’ve had this year.”

That’s not just talk, though. The Patriots allowed just 15.6 points per game this year, and just 33 points in two playoff games.

Of course, they haven’t seen anything like Atlanta yet. The Falcons averaged a league-high 33.8 points per game in the regular season, and have scored 80 in two playoff games

There are plenty of reasons to watch when the Patriots have the ball, but the chess match between Shanahan and Patriots coach Bill Belichick figures to be fascinating.