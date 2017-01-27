 Skip to content

Melvin Gordon thinks relationship with San Diego fans can last

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 2:43 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Melvin Gordon #28 of the San Diego Chargers takes a photo with fans before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Good news, San Diego. Melvin Gordon thinks you’re great. And he still wants to be friends.

The Chargers running back said he doesn’t view the team’s move from San Diego to Los Angeles as a full break-up, however.

“I don’t think we’re going to lose everyone in San Diego,” Gordon said, via James Walker of ESPN.com. “I really don’t think of it like that. I just think of it as we’re on a break — like a relationship. You know? But she’ll be back and we will be back. We will be back together. That’s how I look at it.”

It would be easier to keep the relationship going if owner Dean Spanos hadn’t packed up all their stuff and took it to a different city, however, ending a 56-year marriage.

And no matter how much the players might miss the fans, Gordon said he knows it’s a helpless feeling.

“We can’t stop it. We can’t help it or help the situation,” Gordon said. “So speaking on it don’t really make the San Diegans feel any better. But we do feel for them to say the least.

“You feel for them, but it’s out of our control. As players, we can’t do anything about it. You got to deal with the cards you’ve been dealt with.”

Which, I guess, is better than “It’s not you, it’s me.”

7 Responses to “Melvin Gordon thinks relationship with San Diego fans can last”
  1. THX 138 says: Jan 27, 2017 2:53 PM

    Think Again!

  2. bearwithjetpack says: Jan 27, 2017 2:59 PM

    As a former-San Diego now reluctant LA Chargers fan; will forever love and respect the players. And will forever despise the Spanos family.

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 27, 2017 3:00 PM

    Lol keep dreaming when you’re playing in a half empty 30k seat stadium.

  4. remstar10 says: Jan 27, 2017 3:01 PM

    He’s just young and naive and trying to be positive.

  5. bigbabysaywah says: Jan 27, 2017 3:09 PM

    They are only moving an hour and a half north so its funny to see the different fan base perspectives based on big city rivalry versus If Green Bay moved to Milwaukee no one in Wisconsin would disown them or the Cardinals to Tucson etc.

  6. rcali says: Jan 27, 2017 3:21 PM

    Um, I think the Chargers may be heading out of the state, like every other smart business that doesn’t need the coastline. The attendance at Rams games was a sign L.A. can’t support two teams.

  7. mackcarrington says: Jan 27, 2017 3:27 PM

    As a resident of LA, I have to keep reminding myself that the Chargers are in town now. All they have to do is win, and they will win over the people of Los Angeles.

