Melvin Gordon thinks relationship with San Diego fans can last

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 27, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

Good news, San Diego. Melvin Gordon thinks you’re great. And he still wants to be friends.

The Chargers running back said he doesn’t view the team’s move from San Diego to Los Angeles as a full break-up, however.

“I don’t think we’re going to lose everyone in San Diego,” Gordon said, via James Walker of ESPN.com. “I really don’t think of it like that. I just think of it as we’re on a break — like a relationship. You know? But she’ll be back and we will be back. We will be back together. That’s how I look at it.”

It would be easier to keep the relationship going if owner Dean Spanos hadn’t packed up all their stuff and took it to a different city, however, ending a 56-year marriage.

And no matter how much the players might miss the fans, Gordon said he knows it’s a helpless feeling.

“We can’t stop it. We can’t help it or help the situation,” Gordon said. “So speaking on it don’t really make the San Diegans feel any better. But we do feel for them to say the least.

“You feel for them, but it’s out of our control. As players, we can’t do anything about it. You got to deal with the cards you’ve been dealt with.”

Which, I guess, is better than “It’s not you, it’s me.”