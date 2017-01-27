Raiders propose $1 rent payment in lease submission to Las Vegas Stadium Authority

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 27, 2017, 1:37 AM EST

The Raiders want to pay half the price of a standard horse racing bet for a year of rent in their potential new home in Las Vegas.

According to Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders submitted a proposed stadium lease to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Thursday that calls for the team to pay one crisp dollar bill in rent every year.

The approved stadium project calls for a $1.9 billion stadium just off the Las Vegas strip with $750 million in public money.

The Raiders would be required to pay a hefty relocation fee if they are approved to move to Las Vegas and would be contributing $500 million in conjunction with the NFL for the project.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos scoffed over the idea of $1 rent at a poorly aging Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego before electing to move his team to Los Angeles earlier this month. Now the Raiders are hoping they can get an equal payment for their potential new shiny home in the desert.

The NFL is expected to vote on the Raiders relocation at the league owner’s meetings in Arizona in late March.