Report: Colts’ GM candidates also meeting with Pagano

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 27, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

General manager candidates interviewing with Colts owner Jim Irsay are also getting some one-on-one time with head coach Chuck Pagano, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Irsay will make the call on who gets the job, but he clearly trusts Pagano and chose to keep him in his job when he fired ex-general manager Ryan Grigson. The new GM and Pagano being able to work together and sharing a vision for how to best take advantage of the prime years of Andrew Luck will be important.

Earlier this week the team announced that it planned to interview six candidates: Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard; Seahawks co-player personnel directors Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner; Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton, Colts interim G.M. Jimmy Raye and Packers football operations director Eliot Wolf.

Garafolo also tweeted Friday that a hire could be made in the next week to 10 days and that “many believe” Ballard is the favorite.