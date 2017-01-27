NFL will look into Steelers’ handling of Bell’s injury

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 27, 2017, 4:01 PM EST

The NFL is looking into whether the Steelers should have been listing running back Le’Veon Bell on their weekly injury reports, PFT has confirmed.

Bell left last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with a groin injury he later said had been lingering. Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the injury “was not significant” before the flare-up knocked Bell out after just five carries vs. the Patriots.

By rule, teams are required to disclose “significant or noteworthy injuries” on their daily practice and participation reports. So, Tomlin probably was choosing his words carefully.

The NFL is investigating a similar situation with the Seahawks, who admitted after the season that cornerback Richard Sherman had been playing through a knee injury. The NFL has fined teams in the past for concealing or delivering inaccurate injury information. The Seahawks could be docked a draft pick as a repeat offender.