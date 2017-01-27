NFL will look into Steelers’ handling of Bell’s injury

The NFL is looking into whether the Steelers should have been listing running back Le’Veon Bell on their weekly injury reports, PFT has confirmed.
Bell left last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with a groin injury he later said had been lingering. Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the injury “was not significant” before the flare-up knocked Bell out after just five carries vs. the Patriots.
By rule, teams are required to disclose “significant or noteworthy injuries” on their daily practice and participation reports. So, Tomlin probably was choosing his words carefully.
The NFL is investigating a similar situation with the Seahawks, who admitted after the season that cornerback Richard Sherman had been playing through a knee injury. The NFL has fined teams in the past for concealing or delivering inaccurate injury information. The Seahawks could be docked a draft pick as a repeat offender.
Those cheating Stealers, at it again!
Grrrrrrrrr
Hopefully, this will make big Dick Sherman happier.
Yeah…..they have the same crack team on it that is investigating Andrew Luck’s kidney laceration….
Their AFC championship drubbing is going to get an asterisk LOL
Suspend Big Ben 4 games. He was generally aware. This is about the integrity of the game folks.
The Steelers were probably too busy cheerleading to report this right.
And people get angry when Belichick lists players with hangnails or ingrown hairs. He knows what he’s dealing with in the front office.
It’s the stealers, one waive of Rooney’s hand and it will be “These are not the droids you are looking for”
Update: Stevie Wonder named to lead investigation looking into Steelers handling of Bell’s injury. Gimme a break. The one thing the NFL has mastered is the art of lip service.
I’m so tired of this crap I can hardly comment on it. Hopefully The Patriots and Tom Brady get to send a profound message to Roger Goodell on Super Sunday.
Steelers will get slap on wrist like always
Paul Allen is uber rich and influential & the Rooney’s have been there since the 70’s….point being no problem. Similar to the Giants re-signing a wife beating kicker. Goodell’s ‘friends’ can do as they please. And that’s why the fans are PO’ed.
He looked ready to go and then he tweaked it…I don’t see any foul here. This isn’t like how SEA handled Sherman’s injury.
The entire purpose of the injury reports is to influence gambling. You know, that evil thing that The Great Roger Goodell Himself Live And In Person says is so bad that he doesn’t want the Raiders to move to Vegas because “it sends the wrong message” or some such.
As much as it pains me to do, I have to agree with Bill Belichick’s view on these reports–they’re horsebleep and should be treated as such.
They are also looking into the Colts not disclosing that Luck had broken ribs. Of course, that was a couple of years ago.
Well if they are going to take away the Seahawks 2nd round pick then they have to do the same with the Steelers….But it’s OK I’m a Falcons fan and that means we will get the #62 pick lol
Anybody on PFT following/writing about the federal steroid/hgh trafficking trial of pittsburgh steelers team doctor richard rydze currently underway?!?
It’s so hush, hush.
As they should. There’s something fishy going on, and for once, it isn’t in a bathroom.
>
According to the rules, if you participate in full practice Thursday and Friday, you do not have to be listed on the report. Steelers will win this one.
I hope the Steelers or Seahawks dig in a lil on this and ask for transparency. This goes on with every team. It’s just about the stupidest rule Still on the books. Kudos to BB for just listing almost everyone on his.
How dare they “investigate” a franchise so steeped in tradition. Don’t they know that Dan Rooney and John Mara RUN this league? Goodell is a FRAUD!!!
Someone smarter than me needs to explain to me the reason and purpose of injury reports to begin with. What is the reason for them anyway? So a player has a hamstring or a sore ankle or whatever? So what? What’s the reason why that needs to be disclosed anyway? Please don’t tell me it’s because gamblers need the information. Besides, the other team is only going to try to exploit that injury to further injure, take advantage, etc., in order to win. In high school and in college, we had no clue who on the other team had a certain injury. During the course of the game, you find out yourself who’s not up to normal standards and adjust.
12coltsfan12 says:
Jan 27, 2017 4:04 PM
Their AFC championship drubbing is going to get an asterisk LOL
———————–
the only one looking for asterisks in playoff games is you, colt fan. but hey – “2016 afc south finalist” would look good on another banner.
sixtimesbchamps says:
Jan 27, 2017 4:19 PM
According to the rules, if you participate in full practice Thursday and Friday, you do not have to be listed on the report. Steelers will win this one.
——————————————————
In a sweet twist of irony all practices are taped so the league can review them when situations like this arises. Teams can claim full participation but as we all know the tapes don’t lie. We’ll see.
NFL should adopt hockey injuries.. Upper body or lower body.
The idea that the NFL feels the need to investigate this stuff in the name of protecting players, and that the NFLPA doesn’t lift a finger, only suggests that the NFLPA is in need of a major overhaul.
“we’ll look into it” is the same thing as “looking into”
gomer’s roid cheating with guyer
goodell is a fraud
If the Seahawks got a warning the first time, then that’s what the Steelers should get. It shouldn’t be worse than that.
Cheat. Deny. Accuse. Complain………..and lose. Enjoy watching the super bowl. You’re welcome.
Seems flimsy
When will the league investigate the former Dr. employed by the team that was busted for handing out ped’s?
Actually I can see why this all makes the Patriots fans so mad.
None of this matters, A. Brown and his antics helped lose the game for the steelers!!!